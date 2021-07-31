Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

Lamu

Prime

The water buses of Indian Ocean: Journey through Lamu

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Lamu archipelago has lots of attractions, ranging from its cool aura and hospitable people to the signature donkey transporters, all of which give the impression of an easy life.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.