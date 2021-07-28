Beach soccer helps rescue youth from drugs in Lamu

Beach soccer players in action at their Shella Ground (Beach) in Lamu.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Beach soccer has now become an important game in Lamu County not only for leisure or as a form of exercise but as a way of rescuing young people hooked on drugs.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.