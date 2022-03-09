Swindler alert: Kenyans conned of cash in fake Lamu port car sale

Pre-owned cars at the Toyotsu Auto Mart Kenya yard on Popo Road in Nairobi. The firm offers a wide range of solutions to car buyers and owners.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Anthony Kitimo

John Ng’ang’a, from Kiambu, was elated when he came across an advert from a car-selling company that was supposedly clearing its stock at the Lamu port by giving special offers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.