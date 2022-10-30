Saturday night fire leaves 20 Lamu families in the cold

Over 20 families in Mbwajumwali Village, Lamu East were forced to spend Saturday night in the cold after their houses were destroyed by fire.

Mbwajumwali Location Chief Omar Lali Bwana said a 21-year-old man suspected to be mentally ill threw a burning piece of wood on the roof of one of the houses, resulting in huge flames that spread to many houses in the village. Most houses in Mbwajumwali village are makuti-thatched.

The man has been arrested and held at the Mbwajumwali Police Station for interrogation.

“We suspect the man is not mentally stable. He threw a burning piece of wood into one of the makuti-thatched houses. It caught fire that spread to 20 houses. The man is in police custody for questioning,” said Mr Bwana.

The Kenya Red Cross Society and residents in neighbouring villages, including Myabogi and Tchundwa responded quickly and helped to put out the fire.

During the incident, residents managed to salvage a few items from some of the affected houses. No one was injured in the fire incident.

Ms Fatma Omar called upon well-wishers to give humanitarian support to the affected families.

“We’ve lost almost everything. Our beds, chairs, clothes, and foodstuff, have all been reduced to ashes. We call upon our leaders and well-wishers for assistance,” said Ms Omar.

Mr Yusuf Bwanamkuu said: “We’ve nowhere to live with our young children. I am appealing to well-wishers to come to our aid.”

Victims blamed the county government of Lamu for failure to respond to the incident.

“We expected county government officials to come here and console us. No one has shown up,” said Bibi Mohamed.