Raphael Ndung'u: Little-known Lamu deputy governor who kept a low profile

He became known with the news of his demise. Lamu deputy governor Raphael Munyua Ndung’u was a man whose life was not characterised by controversies.

For those who knew and interacted with him, Ndung’u had cultivated a cordial working relationship with his boss, Governor Issa Abdallah Timamy and didn’t harbour political ambitions.

In sharp contrast to leadership wrangles pitting governors and their deputies across the country, for Ndung’ u, his main goal was to assist his boss succeed. He is remembered for maintaining respect and a good rapport with the governor whom he always referred to as his boss until his passing on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Ndung’u died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

In a previous interview with Nation.Africa, Ndung’u made it clear that his success in developing a good relationship with Mr Timamy, is due to the two leaders putting aside their selfishness to work for the people.

According to Ndung’u, their target when they took over the leadership of Lamu County after winning the 2022 General Election was to unite both the leadership and the community so as to ensure the smooth running of the devolved government.

“As deputy governor, you won’t see me going against my boss even if my political rivals call me names, including being a flower girl as is always referred to deputy governors in the country. I am doing all this with the sole agenda of ensuring the people of Lamu get quality leadership and services in equal measure,” said Ndung’u.

Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Munyua (right), leading wananchi in tree planting at Maisha Masha area within Mambo Sasa Forest in Lamu West on November 13, 2023. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

He added, “Instead of concentrating on infightings between my boss and I, we’ve chosen the opposite. That we concentrate on addressing the many challenges that our county people are facing and ensuring that the county moves forward.”

Ndung’u believed that ignoring what is said by political opponents is a good thing to maintaining harmony in leadership. “Don’t believe in what is said by opponents and even some puppets of opposing politicians,” said Ndung’u.

He went on, “I cannot leave the challenges facing this area, including insecurity, poverty, lack of infrastructure, including education and health and also the least allocation from the central government every year and instead focus my thoughts or waste a lot of time disagreeing with my governor. We have decided to put aside differences of any kind and serve our citizens fully.”

Residents who spoke to Nation.Africa on Saturday praised Mr Ndung'u as a down-to-earth person who loves everyone without discrimination, be it tribe or religion.



Omar Athman, an elder in Lamu Old Town, called on other county deputy governors to emulate Mr Ndung'u by being loyal to their governors instead of concentrating on fighting and challenging them and hindering development.

On Saturday, September 7, Governor Timamy eulogised his deputy as a dear colleague and friend, adding that his departure had left an irreplaceable void in their hearts and in the leadership of Lamu.

According to Mr Timamy, Ndung’u was not just his deputy but a colleague and close friend, brother and a dedicated servant of the people of Lamu.

He added that Ndung’u’s unwavering commitment to the development and prosperity of Lamu was evident in every task he undertook and his passion for uplifting the lives of the Lamu people was unmatched.

"As we mourn this great loss, let us come together as one people to honour his memory by continuing the work in which he believed so passionately. Let us strive to build a peaceful and prosperous Lamu that reflects the values he stood for - unity, progress and compassion. May his soul rest in peace," said Mr Timamy.



In his condolence message, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir recalled their joint efforts with the late Ndung'u to end the scourge of Muguka through the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani.



"It was clear that the people of Lamu had an exceptional servant who was keen to do what was right for them. As the Deputy Party Chairman, on behalf of the entire Orange Democratic Movement Party fraternity, I extend our heartfelt and deepest condolences to the family, Governor Timamy and his administration, friends and the people of Lamu County at this trying moment. Truly, from God we come and to Him we shall return," said Mr Nassir.

Lamu Deputy Governor Raphael Ndung'u dies. Photo credit: Pool

Profile

Mr Ndung'u was born in the Umoja area of Mpeketoni division in Lamu West.

He attended Umoja Primary School before joining Mpeketoni Secondary School.

He later joined Kenyatta University where he studied Architectural Mathematics.

Before entering politics, Mr Ndung'u worked with various Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) here in Kenya and also in neighbouring Tanzania.

He first entered politics in 2013 as the running mate of former Lamu Governor Fahim Yasin Twaha, who lost to Mr Timamy in that particular race.

Mr Ndung'u has also served as Lamu County Health Executive under the leadership of Fahim Yassin Twaha.

However, in the August 2022 General Election, Mr Ndung'u crossed over to become the running mate of the current Governor, Issa Abdalla Timamy, a coalition that led to the defeat of the then-incumbent Lamu Governor, Mr Twaha.

This made him the deputy governor of Lamu, a position he held until his death on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Mr Ndung'u is a father of two.