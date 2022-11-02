Mpeketoni bounces back after 2014 terror attacks

Much has changed in the town of Mpeketoni, Lamu, since the events of the night of June 15, 2014, but the spirit of courage and resilience rises to the skies like a pier defying a storm.

On that day, terror struck the usually busy town, leaving more than 90 people dead in an attack by Al-Shabaab militants.

That attack left lasting scars, with women plunged into widowhood and children left fatherless. Property worth millions of shillings was also destroyed after the attackers torched shops and fuel stations, leaving investors counting losses.

More than 40 buildings were burnt, including one housing Equity Bank, and the Breeze View and Deep Sea hotels.

Saamiya Mohammed, alias ‘Saamiya British’, estimates she lost property worth Sh5 million in the attack.

She owned the famed Taweel Café and earned about Sh20,000 in profits a day.

It had a canteen and a restaurant selling Swahili dishes.

“I also had a section that sold ice cream to customers. There was an M-Pesa section and another side was reserved for parking motorcycles and vehicles for customers,” Ms Saamiya said.

The hotel was one of the enterprises to be burnt on that fateful day after it was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.

The business she had built using bank loans was no more.

“It was a painful incident … though I did not despair. I took life positively and forged ahead. I am a confident person with the zeal and determination to succeed in life,” she told the Nation.

“So, I could not allow terrorism to stifle my dream of becoming one of the lead investors in Mpeketoni.”

Eight years down the line, the mother of four has rebuilt her business empire worth over Sh25 million.

Ms Saamiya’s efforts are the embodiment of the new Mpeketoni rising from the ashes of the old one.

Saamiya Mohammed, alias ‘Saamiya British’. Her efforts to rebuild her business are the embodiment of the new Mpeketoni rising from the ashes of the old one. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

The town has in recent days also attracted more investors, whose confidence was boosted by improved security in the region.

“I decided to remain focused and build my life from scratch. Today, I am proud to be the owner of the over Sh18 million Mpeketoni British Guest House and Restaurant with over 15 rooms and a modern conference hall,” she said.

“I have also established another business – the over Sh10 million British Luxury Cottage with guest rooms and a modern swimming pool. I love Mpeketoni. I am here to stay no matter what.”

Jason Magiri, the proprietor of Mpeketoni’s Utubora Garage, says the terror attack created fear among residents, especially businesspeople in Mpeketoni and its environs.

Some of his colleagues even moved out of Mpeketoni and established businesses in other places far from there.

Mr Magiri commends the government for improving security and restoring peace and stability in Mpeketoni and the entire Lamu County.

“We initially feared investing here, but after seeing the efforts by the state to restore security and stability in Lamu, it created confidence in us once more. We started investing again and that’s why we’re here today,” Mr Magiri said.

John Wanyoike Kiuna, the proprietor Mpeketoni’s Breeze View Hotel and Restaurant, said though the national government failed to fulfill its promise to help businesspeople rebuild their premises, residents took their own initiative to rehabilitate the structures.

Breeze View was destroyed by militants in the attack but it is full of customers today.

“We’re happy that our resilience has resulted in the transformation of Mpeketoni for the better. Today, our town is beaming with success. New structures are almost in every corner,” Mr Kiuna said.

Ibrahim Shahibu, the chairperson of the Lamu County Interfaith Peace Forum, says that besides the physical developments in Mpeketoni, including new buildings, there is another crucial and hidden success story in the town.

Through Mr Shahibu’s forum, residents of Mpeketoni have embraced unity, trust and love for one another.

“The terrorist came up with an ideology to divide us based on religion. In fact, they used religion as an excuse to harm others. They brought suspicion into our community by sowing religion-based hatred. It was unfortunate linking their act to Islam,” Mr Shahibu said.

“But our efforts to unify Christians and Muslims are successful. Today, we’re happy that Christians and Muslims here in Mpeketoni can play, pray, eat, and talk to one another.

“We shamed Al-Shabaab. Christians are God-fearing, as are Muslims. We won’t allow terrorists to divide us anymore. Al-Shabaab is our common enemy.”

He lauded the efforts of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), the security committee in Lamu, religious leaders, and local organisations such as the Kiunga Youth Bunge Initiative (KYBI) for working hard to ensure Lamu remains peaceful and united ever.

Noor Dahir, the youth lobby’s executive director, noted that coordination between security agencies and the local community had improved, and information is shared in the fight against threats to security.

“Security agencies like the police and the military have frequently provided relief aid, including water and free medical camps to wananchi. This has generally strengthened the relationship between the local communities and the security actors,” Mr Dahir said.

Lamu West Deputy County Commissioner Gabriel Kioni acknowledged that greater information flow between citizens and security agencies was a key contributor to peace.

“The coordination we have with members of the public is tremendous. Security in Mpeketoni and Lamu has greatly been stabilized,” he said.