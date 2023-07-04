Mlima Faru: The missing link in war on terror in Lamu

Mlima Faru in Lamu County has become notorious in recent years for attacks orchestrated by al-Shabaab terrorists that have killed civilians and security personnel.

The area is part of the 21-kilometre Witu-Pandanguo road, which cuts through the dense Boni forest, where the multi-agency security Operation Amani Boni is underway.

The operation was launched in September 2015, with the main objective of flushing out al-Shabaab militants believed to be hiding in the vast Boni forest.

Many years ago, Mlima Faru was an isolated and overgrown area. It takes its name from the large population of rhinos that roamed the area, keeping the locals at bay.

Today, the area retains its reputation as an unsafe place to live, not because of the rhinos, but because of al-Shabaab militants who target passers-by, especially security personnel, with landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Due to the high number of recent terrorist attacks, Mlima Faru has become Lamu's most notorious terrorist spot and should be of concern to the security authorities.

Other renowned terror spots in the county include Kwa Omollo Bridge, Kwa Msuo, and Mararani-Sankuri point, all in the Boni forest region, and Mambo Sasa, Milihoi, Nyongoro, and Lango la Simba, along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen routes.

However, the efforts so far made by the State to reinforce security in these areas, including establishing security camps in places like Milihoi, Sankuri, Lango la Simba, and Nyongoro have seen a significant reduction in terror attacks that were previously witnessed in the mentioned spots.

At Mlima Faru, however, nothing has so far been made to have a police or Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) camp established despite numerous calls by locals for the government to do so.

As a result, the terrorists have kept appearing and disappearing with most incidents leaving the security agencies either dead or injured and vehicles damaged.

On December 30 last year, a KDF soldier was killed and four others were injured when their vehicles ran over an IED.

A day before, a police patrol vehicle ran over an IED within Mlima Faru, leaving an officer injured in the explosion.

The police and KDF troops were on patrol when their vehicles triggered the IEDs suspected to have been planted on the road by al-Shabaab militants.

And on June 18, 2023, twin attacks left two KDF soldiers dead and others injured.

The soldiers were responding to an attack on a General Service Unit (GSU) team at Mlima Faru.

Several GSU officers operating under the multi-agency security Operation Amani Boni had been injured after their vehicle ran over an IED suspected to have been planted on the route by al-Shabaab.

While rescuing and evacuating the wounded, the two KDF soldiers were killed in a follow-on ambush within Mlima Faru.

But why and how do terrorists call the shots in this notorious spot?

Mlima Faru’s terrain is a hilly and bushy ground of about three-kilometre square that cuts through the Witu-Pandanguo road.

It is in this place that one can easily survey the other from far while at their hiding place.

Security sources interviewed by Nation.Africa said the road section within Mlima Faru is rough and full of potholes, a situation that forces one to either drive at low speeds.

During the rainy seasons, Mlima Faru is always muddy and impassable.

It is the dilapidated and bushy nature of the road at Mlima Faru that terrorists have exploited to launch frequent attacks and disappear easily without a trace.

“Mlima Faru is about 12 kilometres from Pandanguo where we’ve security camps. It’s also about 9 to 10 kilometres from Witu town where there are other security camps. That means the spot is almost at the centre of the 21-kilometre Witu-Pandanguo road. The terrorists usually target this place, knowing very well that it will take quite some time for officers, either from Pandanguo or Witu, to respond to any incident,” said an officer who requested to remain anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the press.

Another factor providing the perfect ground and hideouts for al-Shabaab to attack is the remoteness of Mlima Faru.

Due to its history as a rhino-infested place, the area has always lacked any human settlement.

Boni elder Ali Sharuti noted that even the Boni community hunters and gatherers who used to conduct their activities within Mlima Faru and the general Witu-Pandanguo as well as the vast Boni forest area are no longer doing the same.

Shortly after the government launched the multi-agency security Operation Amani Boni in 2015, the Boni people were stopped from venturing into the forest.

“The absence of people in places like Mlima Faru has made it easy for terrorists to move freely and attack at will. Terrorist attacks can be averted if the government considers demarcating the lands and allowing people to settle or farm there. Once that’s done, al-Shabaab won’t find a place to hide. They will be spotted easily,” said Mr Sharuti.

Musa Hamisi, a resident of Pandanguo called for roadside bush-clearing and construction of the Pandanguo-Witu stretch to help curb further terrorist attacks.

Mr Hamisi insists that once there is tarmac and the bush is cleared like what was done to the 135-kilometre Lamu-Witu-Garsen main road several years back, security will be boosted along the route.

Omar Abdalla pleaded with the national government to recruit more national police reservists (NPR), mostly from the Boni minority community to help bolster security at Mlima Faru, along the Witu-Pandanguo route and the respective villages.

Mariam Gubo urged the government to establish several security camps within the Mlima Faru.