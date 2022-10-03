Lamu readies for this year's Yoga festival

All is set for this year’s Lamu Yoga Festival to be held on Shela beach starting this Wednesday.

Yoga is an ancient form of exercise that focuses on strength, flexibility and breathing to boost physical and mental well-being.

The main components of yoga are postures (a series of movements designed to increase strength and flexibility) and breathing.

Speaking to Nation.africa, the festival’s founder and teacher Monika Fauth said over 300 yoga enthusiasts are expected to participate in this year’s event which is in its eighth edition since its inception.

“We expect participants from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa and Ethiopia. Yoga enthusiasts from other continents such as Europe, America, and Asia are also expected to partake in the festival,” said Ms Fauth.

Lamu Tourism Association official Fridah Njeri said the fete is one of the best platforms to market Lamu as a unique tourist destination.

“We expect hotels and guest houses in Lamu and Shela towns to be fully booked beginning this week,” said Ms Njeri.

Geoffrey Wachira from Nakuru told Nation.africa said he has never missed the festival while Lucy Atieno said she was looking forward to an eventful period.

The festival was founded in 2014 as part of the efforts to promote Lamu after years of crippled tourism.

Other festivals lined up in the Lamu calendar of events include the famed cultural festival set to be marked in November this year as well as Eid-Ul-Adha, Maulid festival, food and expo Festival, Lamu fishing competition and Lamu painters expo.











