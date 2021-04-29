Lamu MCA released on bail over jail break attempt

Mkomani Ward MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee alias Basode who was released on a Sh300,000 cash bail pending hearing and determination of his appeal.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Malindi High Court on Thursday freed Lamu Mkomani Ward MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee alias Basode on a Sh300,000 cash bail, pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lamu MCA released on bail over jail break attempt

  2. Suspect linked to murder of women in Nyandarua arrested  

  3. Maritime agency sued over procurement of underwater vehicle

  4. Impeached Tana River speaker blame Governor Godhana for his woes

  5. Courts tops Senate from debating Wajir governor’s ouster

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.