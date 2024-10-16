Lamu Governor Issa Timamy names James Gichu as his new deputy

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has appointed Mr James Gichu as his new deputy following the death of Raphael Munyua Ndung’u a month ago.

Mr Munyua, 46, died on September 6, 2024, while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted with a severe headache.

He was buried on September 19 at his home village in Umoja in Mpeketoni, Lamu West.

Mr Timamy made the announcement of the new deputy governor at the Lamu County headquarters in Mokowe on Wednesday.

Mr Gichu is the Lamu County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture, Irrigation, and Food Security. Governor Timamy has subsequently forwarded Mr Gichu’s name to the Lamu County Assembly for vetting and consideration.

He congratulated his new deputy for the nomination, adding that it was a well-thought-out decision that involved wide consultations.

“After careful consideration and consultations with key stakeholders in our government and the community at large, the ideal person to take over the office of the Deputy Governor is my Agriculture CECM, James Gichu,” Mr Timamy said.

Speaking shortly after his appointment, Mr Gichu thanked Mr Timamy for appointing him for the position.

Mr Gichu said he will help Mr Timamy deliver on all the pre-election pledges he made to the electorate.

“I thank Governor Timamy for nominating me for the job. I commit to help my Governor deliver on all the pre-election pledges he made to our good people of Lamu,” said Mr Gichu.

Meanwhile, Mr Timamy has also nominated Ms Aisha Omar Shariff as the new CECM for ICT, E-Government and Citizen Participation. The docket was held by the late Ndung’u before his demise last month.

Locals interviewed shortly after the announcement expressed their confidence in the deputy governor appointee and CECM.

Lamu Bajuni Elder Khaldun Vae expressed gratitude for the appointments saying they will boost service delivery to the people of Lamu.