Lamu fishermen receive Sh3 million gear from Turkish agency

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has donated Sh3 million worth of fishing gear to Lamu fishermen to help them improve their livelihood at sea.

Most Lamu fishermen are poor and hence forced to use traditional methods of fishing, a situation that has incapacitated the sector from expansion.

The donated equipment, mostly outboard engines, was handed over to various fishing groups at an event presided over by Nairobi based TIKA’s Coordinator Eyup Yavuz Umutlu and former Lamu Governor Issa Timamy in Lamu Town.

Speaking when he handed over the equipment, Mr Yavuz noted that the high-powered boat engines will serve to open fishing zones and enable fishermen explore newer fishing grounds that would otherwise not be accessed with normal engine boats, particularly in the deep seas.

“We understand the challenges facing fishermen here that includes the use of outdated fishing methods that hinder you from exploring the deep seas. We’re donating these outboard engines to enable you venture out on the deep seas for fishing and expand your livelihood.” said Mr Yavuz.

He said apart from the fishing gear, TIKA has also implemented projects in education, health, agriculture, and many other sectors in Kenya with aim to boost people’s living standards.

He added the organization will soon start income generating projects for women groups along the Kenyan Coast, particularly in Lamu and Mombasa.

“In Kenya, women are really talented and have always wanted to produce something. The only thing they lack is the support and capacity to achieve such objectives. We will try to focus on women groups soon,” said Mr Yavuz.

He added, “Livelihood and income-generating projects are our priorities in Kenya but of course, we’re also dealing with other sectors.”

Mr Timamy said the modern fishing gear provision is on time as Lamu fishermen have for years been yearning for such support, especially since the dredging for Lamu Port was done and depleted all traditional fishing channels.

Mr Timamy added that the donation is meant to assist all those whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the Lapsset dredging, now that many of the routes they were comfortable working in were sealed off.

“Many fishermen here haven’t been able to carry on with the venture as many of the traditional fishing channels in the Indian Ocean were closed off. The only remaining option is for them to move further deeper and conduct their trade on high seas. Since they don’t have the equipment that can sustain such kind of fishing, many have been left wallowing in poverty after they were displaced from their usual fishing channels,” said Mr Timamy.

One of the fishermen, Munira Vavo expressed confidence that with the donated fishing gear, they will be able to maximumly explore the sector and increase their daily catches.