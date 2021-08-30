Lamu fishermen receive Sh3 million gear from Turkish agency

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Cordinator Eyup Yavuz Emutlu (in blue shirt and at centre), Ex-governor Issa Timamy (in checked purple shirt) and other officials during the handing over of Sh3 million fishing gear donation at Mwana Arafa Hotel in Lamu town.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has donated Sh3 million worth of fishing gear to Lamu fishermen to help them improve their livelihood at sea.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.