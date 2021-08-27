Lamu elders contest land survey, resettlement plan

Bajuni elders on Pate Island in Lamu East have rejected the ongoing survey and demarcation of the 1,700-acre Mngini ancestral land.

Mngini falls within the 70,000-acre tract acquired by the Lapsset corridor project about six years ago.

But this month the Lapsset Corridor Development Authority (LCDA) returned a section of the land to the community.

LCDA also sent surveyors to demarcate the land with the intention of issuing an independent title deed for the Mngini community land and resettle people on it.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Thursday, however, elders appealed to county and national government officials to stop the survey and demarcation in Mngini, claiming the process lacks transparency.

Mngini community chair Jamal Swaleh questioned why most of the genuine members had not been involved in the resettlement process.

Mr Jamal expressed concerns that fake claimants might end up benefiting from the community’s land.

He said he was aware of a group of suspicious individuals calling themselves the “Mngini Community” who are behind the demarcation.

“I am the chairperson of the Mngini Community land. Surprisingly, no one has approached me to consult on what should be done with that land now that LCDA has given it back to the community. We are only told the survey and demarcation are going on,” he said.

“We want to be told about the emerging group of people calling themselves the Mngini Community. The entire exercise should be stopped in the first place, a review conducted and the genuine people of Mngini resettled.”

Kassim Omar, another Mngini Community board member, accused some local leaders in Lamu of corruption.

Mr Omar claimed that such leaders are behind the landlessness and large population of squatters in the region.

He called for the survey in Mngini to be halted immediately.

“We are not consulted or involved. They either stop the survey or we fight it out in court. We feel the exercise is corrupt and shrouded in secrecy, a clear indication that it isn’t genuine,” he said.

Mohamed Kassim said they have proof that the land in question is theirs.

He wondered why the survey is being carried out without them yet they are part and parcel of Mngini.

“If we aren’t there yet they claim to be doing it for us, it leaves a lot to be desired. Our forefathers were buried at Mngini and their cemeteries do exist to date. We have cashew nuts, coconut, mango trees and other signs that are proof,” he said.

Lamu County Lands executive Ahmed Hemed confirmed he had received complaints from the elders, adding that with LCDA they will ensure the matter is resolved.

“Lapsset ceded the land in question to Mngini Community and a team has been sent here for the same. Today, we held a fruitful discussion with Lapsset. We raised the concerns. Processes are on to have the issue addressed to its conclusion,” he said.

The complaints come as owners whose lands border mega national projects in Lamu have appealed to county and National Land Commission officials to prioritise them by conducting speedy surveys and issuing them with title deeds to protect their property.