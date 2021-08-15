Lamu residents fault Governor Twaha on squatter problem

Lamu residents have questioned the viability of Governor Fahim Twaha’s 2017 initiative to issue 20,000 land title deeds before the end of his first five-year term.

As the next General Election draws closer, the devolved unit has issued only 6,000 land ownership documents.

But county officials insist that more title deeds will still be issued before elections are held on August 9, 2022.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Lands and Physical Planning executive Ahmed Hemed said they are hastening land surveys and the issuing of title deeds to squatters, urging residents to be patient.

Areas already surveyed include Wiyoni, Matondoni, Mokowe Old Town, Kiunga, Ishakani, Witu and Bar’goni.

Surveys are underway in Kiongwe in Mpeketoni, Mkunumbi, Mokowe New Town, Vumbe in Faza, Pate, Rubu, Mwambore and Mkononi.

“So far, around 6,000 title deeds have been issued. Others are at their various stages of completion and soon we will be issuing another batch of 6,000 titles to our people,” he said.

“We are working hard. We want to ensure within this financial year we do up to the expected 20,000 title deeds.”

But residents who talked to Nation.Africa said the county government had not fulfilled its promises.

Ali Abdallah said the promises were unrealistic and most political leaders are more focused on the 2022 elections.

“If the county leadership was unable to issue at least 10,000 titles in all the four years, what miracle will lead to the remaining 14,000 being issued within one year? I feel the land issue is part of Governor Twaha’s many unfulfilled promises,” he said.

Khadija Salim said she expected the county government to be finalising the issuing of title deeds if officials were serious about ending landlessness.

She noted that most land across the county was yet to be surveyed, with the squatter population increasing every day.

She said projects such as the Lamu port and new roads had drawn many people to the county who are scrambling for land and increasing land-related squabbles.

“The county leadership has a long way to go. We’re looking forward to the county to arm us with title deeds. It’s the only way we can secure our plots from land grabbers,” she said.

Elder Abdulrahman Ali defended officials, urging people to have confidence in Governor Twaha’s leadership.

He said only under Mr Twaha had the highest number of squatters been issued with title deeds.

“Governor Issa Timamy’s government didn’t issue as many titles as Twaha has done so far. Issuing 6,000 titles within three to four years isn’t a joke. Twaha deserves praise for a job well done,” he said.

Land remains a contentious issue in Lamu. A large percentage of land in the region is still classified as public, making it easier for grabbers to claim portions of it.

Thousands of residents have become squatters on land that they occupy as moneyed tycoons move in to claim what is not theirs.