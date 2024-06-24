Lamu breaks the norm as anti-Finance Bill protests gather pace

Lamu Island has broken with tradition as residents staged protests against the Finance Bill 2024 on Monday.

Residents of Lamu Island, which is predominantly inhabited by Swahili Muslims of Bajuni origin, is known for non-participation in protests against contentious issues affecting the country.

However, on Monday, hundreds of youth staged peaceful demonstrations by marching along the streets of the Lamu Old Town.

The protesters condemned the government for pushing what they termed as an ‘unrealistic agenda.’

Among the protesters were female Muslim youth clad in buibuis and hijabs.

The messages on their placards called for the total rejection of the Finance Bill.

Some of the protesters said they were demonstrating in solidarity with other young people across the country who have been calling for the Bill’s rejection.

“The Finance Bill doesn't favour the mwananchi in any way. We are against it and we stand with fellow Kenyans across the country. Let our MPs know that Kenyans are more than tired. The only favour they can do us is to reject the Finance Bill altogether come Tuesday,” said Abdalla Omar, an IT expert.

One female protester said she was totally against the Bill since its passage is only likely to make the lives of Kenyans unbearable.

“You can imagine raising the price of sanitary towels. How are we going to survive? We are opposed to all the proposed taxes (in the Bill). These taxes will only burden an already struggling populace,” she said.

Protesters display placards during protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Lamu County on June 24, 2024. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Another protester, Mr Alwy Athman, blamed Lamu legislators for voting in favour of the Bill last week during its second reading in Parliament.

“Our MPs have shown a high level of selfishness. How can we send you to Parliament only for you to pursue your selfish interests? Why vote ‘yes’ to these punitive measures contained in the Finance Bill? We are watching you,” said Mr Athman.

Unlike what has been witnessed in other parts of the country, there were no confrontations between the protesters and police officers.

Mohamed Skanda, an activist with the Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri), said the removal of some of the proposed taxes in the Bill was not enough.

He also expressed disappointment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for backing the Bill despite the widespread public outcry.

“Historically, the IMF’s involvement has brought about economic policies and austerity measures that are seen as an attack on the working class and the marginalised peasants alike. This has often led to increased economic strain for the average citizen. We are rejecting the Finance Bill in totality,” said Mr Skanda.

In Mombasa County, protesters demonstrated outside the office of Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali.

The protesters, who included civil rights activists, took issue with the MP's absence in Parliament last week when the legislators debated and voted during the Bill's second reading.

The protesters demanded that the MP makes himself available in Parliament on Tuesday.