Kenha signs Sh17.9b road deal with Chinese firm 

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director General, Peter Mundinia and Li Changgui, the General Manager China Communication Construction Company Limited after signing the Sh17.9 billion tender award agreement in Nairobi on Monday.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government has signed a Sh17.9 billion deal with a Chinese firm for the construction of a 453-kilometre Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) road project network.

