Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party takes all MP seats in Lamu

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party sealed its win in Lamu constituencies after Mr Stanley Muiruri Muthama retained his Lamu West seat.

At the same time, the party’s Ruweida Mohamed Obo clinched the Lamu East seat after mustering 5,498 votes. Lamu County has two constituencies.

Mr Muthama, an engineer by profession, was declared the winner by Lamu West Constituency Returning Officer Isaiah Saha Madzungu after garnering 14,515 votes.

Mr Muthama trounced 10 other candidates in the race, including Lamu County Assembly Speaker Abdu Kassim Ahmed of ANC who emerged third with 4,699 votes.

Former Lamu County Trade Executive Josphat Musembi Matei of the Usawa Party came second in the race after getting 4,947 votes.

Other candidates who featured in the race are Rishad Hamid Amana of UDA (4,165), Hassan Abdalla Albeity of PAA (3,807), Ishmael Kaviha Khamis of NAPK (1,522), Abdirashid Mwaura Njuguna of PNU (683) and Mary Immaculate Nyaga of Narc Kenya (308).

Also in the race were Alwy Ahmed Badawy of Wiper (296), Janat Ali Omar of United Green Movement) who garnered 165 votes and former Lamu county assembly clerk Zacchaeus Mboche Wanyoike who garnered only 159 votes.

Congratulated opponents

Speaking shortly after receiving the IEBC election certificate, Mr Muthama congratulated all his opponents and also asked them for forgiveness if he had wronged them in any way.

Mr Muthama welcomed those who lost to work with him.

He also thanked his voters for believing and trusting his leadership, promising to bring more development to the constituency and improve the living standards of the residents.

“I thank the people of Lamu West for trusting and electing me for a second term. I will serve you diligently and ensure I bring more development here,” said Mr Muthama.