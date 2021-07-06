DPP, EU envoy launch Sh10m mobile justice boat in Lamu

EU Ambassador Katrin Hagemann and DPP Noordin Haji in Lamu to launch the Sh10 million boat to enhance access to justice.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and European Union Ambassador Katrin Hagemann have launched a Sh10 million speed boat to enhance access to justice for residents of the remote islands in Lamu County.

