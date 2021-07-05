Lamu quarry workers grumble as tycoons grab, fence off sites

Kenney Otieno, a quarry worker shaping building blocks in Lamu's Manda-Maweni village. Quarry workers in Lamu have accused State security agents of colluding with tycoons in the region to forcibly evict them.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Quarry workers in Lamu have accused State security agents of colluding with tycoons in the region to forcibly evict them from their sites.

