Daring death: How poverty is sending fishermen to rough seas

People in a boat in Indian Ocean waters.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Despite frequent marine accidents and loss of lives involving artisanal fishermen in Lamu County in recent times, many vow they will not quit the business, because it is their only source of income.

