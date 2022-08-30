Village in shock as man, 70, ‘kills’ 27-year-old friend

A 70-year old man has left Kanjiando village in Laikipia County in disbelief after reportedly stabbing to death his 27-year-old friend.

John Kiugu allegedly attacked John Kiptoo with a kitchen knife on Sunday evening following a disagreement during a drinking spree at a chang’aa den.

The two are said to have arrived together at the den and taken several cups of kangara before a disagreement ensued.

“They quarrelled over an unknown issue before the elderly man went home. Minutes later, he returned with a kitchen knife and stabbed his friend several times,” said Mr Bethwel Cheruiyot, who witnessed the incident.

Mr Kiptoo suffered several knife wounds in the abdomen.

“At first, we took it as a joke when the suspect returned with a knife. We later saw him stabbing the young man, who bled profusely and succumbed to the injuries as he was being taken to hospital,” Mr Cheruiyot said.

Mr Simon Kibet, another resident, said that angry revellers attempted to lynch the suspect but he was rescued by police officers from the nearby Sironi police post.

“Angry residents vowed to lynch him but he escaped from the jaws of death,” said Mr Kibet.

Nyahururu Deputy County Commissioner Ndambuki Muthike told the Nation that the suspect was being held at the Nyahururu Police Station.

Mr Muthike said the killing was being investigated with a view to getting justice for Mr Kiptoo’s family.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court after police are through with the investigations,” he said.