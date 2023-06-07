Revealed: How student found floating in Laikipia dam died

A post-mortem on the body of Stallion Kipletting Bett, a Form One student of Ndururumo High School in Laikipia County who disappeared from school two weeks ago, only to be found floating in a dam, has revealed that he drowned.

The post-mortem results at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary on Wednesday came as the family of Bett, 14, continue to demand answers from the institution on how he died.

"As a result of my examination, I am of the opinion that the cause of death was drowning. The body had no visible or internal injuries; the major organs of the body were intact. Possible cause of death is drowning," read part of the report.

Samples of the kidney and other body parts have since been taken to the Government Chemist in Nairobi for further analysis.

Bett vanished from the school on the outskirts of Nyahururu town on May 24. CCTV cameras at the institution showed him with other students at around 6pm, the last time he was seen.

After he went missing, the school and his family began a search for him.

Phone calls were made to relatives in case he had gone to their homes, while residents of the neighbouring Kiamaina slums were asked if they had seen Bett.

A missing person's report was filed at the Nyahururu police station, and the student’s photos were circulated on various social media platforms.

Search for the student

A team of relatives and local youths was formed and sent out to search for the student.

On Saturday, his body was found floating in a man-made dam at the Nyahururu Sports Club.

However, Nyahururu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Muthike Ndambuki said the circumstances surrounding the student's death and how he ended up at the dam were yet to be established, but investigations had been launched.

“His body was found floating on the dam and at the moment we cannot say exactly what might have led to his death as there were no visible signs. But the matter is being investigated," said Mr Ndambuki.

However, the family says they are not satisfied with the explanations given to them by the institution, education officials and the police.

"Now that the post-mortem has revealed that he died of drowning, there are many questions we are asking ourselves: how did he sneak out of the school with the highest number of CCTV cameras only to end up at the dam located at the highly guarded sports and golf club? Did he drown himself at the dam or was he drowned?" asked a relative.