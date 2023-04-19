Police arrest 10 ‘fake’ lawyers in Nanyuki

Ten suspects who have been masquerading as lawyers and swindling unsuspecting clients were Tuesday arrested in Nanyuki Town, Laikipia County.

The suspects, some of whom were running offices in town, were apprehended during an operation by officials of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Nanyuki Chapter LSK Chairman Joseph Mwangi said they carried out the operation to rid the town of bogus lawyers following complaints from residents.

“We have been having a serious problem with quacks masquerading as advocates, members of the public have lost their money, particularly on land transactions, said Mr Mwangi at the Nanyuki Police Station.

He said some of the bogus lawyers even impersonated advocates during court proceedings while others specialised in drafting property sale agreements, civil cases and succession matters.

Laikipia County Criminal Investigation Officer Onesmus Towett said the suspects will be arraigned today.

“The ten suspects will face impersonation charges. Investigations are ongoing and we are requesting those who may have lost money to the suspects to come forward,” said Mr Towett.

The LSK has advised citizens against engaging the services of advocates without first verifying with the office.

LSK Nanyuki Chapter Secretary-General Solomon Muhama said some of those arrested had been working as clerks with local law firms before they opened their own offices and employed qualified lawyers.

“I keep the register of lawyers registered with LSK and we ask all advocates in this town to first report to our office,” said Mr Muhama.