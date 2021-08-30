Maiyan resort nanyuki laikipia
File | Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Laikipia

Prime

Maiyan: The exclusive Nanyuki playground for the rich

By  Nicholas Komu

Against the backdrop of Mt Kenya and facing the Lolldaiga hills in Laikipia County is a luxury property that has grown into a major attraction for Kenya’s elite.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.