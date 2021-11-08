Laikipia rolls out breeds improvement programme

Laikipia County has rolled out a livestock breeds improvement programme to help increase productivity.

Among the livestock targeted for improvement include cows, camels, goats, chicken and sheep.

According to Laikipia County Agriculture Executive Wangari Wachira, the programme entails bringing in superior breeds and crossing them with local breeds to ensure that the county’s livestock wealth is economically viable and competitive.

“We are keen on improving livestock breeds in our county and already the five types of livestock have been identified for improvement in the 2021/22 financial year,” said Ms Wachira.

The CEC noted that the livestock department has started with sheep, where 25 high-yielding Dorper rams (male sheep) have been brought to the county and distributed across three wards in the county.

Among the wards where the high yielding rams have been distributed include Umande, Segera and Tigithi.

Attain market weight fast

“The rams were distributed to a total of 20 self-help groups. These groups were given the priority because they are properly organised and registered,” added the Executive.

Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki said that the livestock department opted for Dorper sheep because they attain market weight fast and can weigh up to 60 kgs in just a year and a half.

“Dorper are highly marketable as compared to other types of sheep. Unlike other types of sheep, Dorper meat has no scent and it is not only sweet but also softer and tender,” he added.

Mr Mwaniki noted that the groups that benefited from the programme will be monitored closely and also undergo regular training and capacity-building to ensure that every member and other farmers who wish to cross their livestock benefit.

“The objective is to increase food and nutrition security at the household level, better market access, more income at the household level and increased trade,” added the Deputy Governor.