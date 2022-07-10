Laikipia residents hit by hunger and wildlife invasions 

Drought stricken Daiga Division residents in Laikipia East are facing hunger and invasion of marauding wild animals in their villages.

With the rains having failed in the last four planting seasons, the residents depending on relief food from the government.

The food rations have however been termed as inadequate.

About 2,983 families benefitted from the food rations distributed last month.

Each of the families received three kilos of beans and two kilos of rice.

An estimated 7,000 families comprising farmers and pastoralists are in need of relief food, the Interior ministry says.

Majority of the population rely on farming for livelihood and in the wake of failed rains, some have turned to small-scale irrigation using water from seasonal River Nyaregeno.

However, marauding elephants, buffaloes, hyenas and leopards from the nearby Loldaiga Conservancy and Ngare Ndare forest have been invading their farms at night, destroying crops.

“Last month, a herd of elephants invaded my farm and destroyed my two acres of maize, potatoes and peas. I have no other source of food or income and many times we are sleeping hungry,” said Ms Teresiah Gathoni, a mother of five.

Scenes of elephants and buffalo herds roaming in the village have been common since March last year when a fire broke out from Loldaiga Conservancy during a military training drill by British soldiers, consuming tens of acres under vegetation.

Predators have been attacking cows and goats in Chumvi, Kimugandura, Ethi and Nibor villages.

“The animals were escaping from the fire and since then they have found an easier route to come to our farms by destroying the electric fence. A few people engaging in farming through irrigation have incurred heavy losses following crop destruction,” said Mr Nahashon Njung'e, a village elder from Muramati.

Laikipia East Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muli noted there has been frequent invasion of wild animals due to ravaging drought.

“The animals have been moving out of the conservancies to look for water and pasture. We have held meetings with the community together with Kenya Wildlife Service officers in an effort to address this problem,” Mr Muli told the Nation.Africa on phone.

The administrator said the residents have not had a crop harvest for two consecutive years owing to failed rains but added that it is one of the areas set to benefit from relief food distribution programme.