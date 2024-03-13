How Nyandarua's crumbling agricultural schools are hurting farmers

They were once the pride of Nyandarua County, with a legacy of farmer training sessions brimming with government-sponsored delicacies and lots of activity.

But that has faded into distant memory with Ol Joro Orok Agricultural Centre in Ol Joro Orok Constituency and Njabini Agricultural Training College in Kinangop, once top institutions, now standing as haunting reminders of neglect and abandonment.

The gates to the once centres of agricultural excellence in the Aberdare Ranges now hang on rusty hinges, opening to acres of abandoned farms swallowed by unruly weeds.

The entrance to the Njabini Agricultural Training College in Kinangop, Nyandarua County. Photo credit: WAIKWA MAINA| NMG

A recent visit by Nation.Africa revealed deteriorating structures with leaking roofs, rusty farm equipment in thickets, and desolate compounds, painting a sombre picture.

Even the power supply to Njabini ATC has been disconnected by Kenya Power, adding another layer to the prevailing despair.

Residents, traders and farmers lament the demise of these institutions that once championed modern agricultural practices, imparted value addition skills and hosted thousands of visitors, students and agricultural researchers.

The collapse of Ol Joro Orok and Njabini towns further mirrors the deterioration of these once-thriving training centres.

Efforts by successive county governments to revive the facilities have proven futile, leaving communities yearning for the return of their glory days.

Attempts by the former Laikipia County administration led by Governor Francis Kimemia to transform Ol Joro Orok ATC into Nyandarua University failed, relegating it to a mere potato seed multiplication centre.

“In those days, farmers would visit and stay for weeks at the Njabini Agricultural Training for up to attending training sessions supported by the agriculture ministry. We had heavy meals throughout the stay, all produced at the college farms," says Mr John Kimana, a farmer from Njabini.

"All meals had meat from animals reared at the farm. Njabini town always had many visitors. But that is history now and the college collapsed due to mismanagement,” says Mr John Kimana, a farmer from Njabini.

He says devolving agriculture was a ‘mistake’ which he blames for the food insecurity in the country, recalling that agricultural production was best when the colleges were active and the ministry under the national government.

“Apart from the training, the agriculture ministry had extension officers who visited the farms to monitor what the farmers were doing and guide them. We were always at par with emerging technologies.

“Experts from the colleges also visited the farms complementing the extension officers. The quality of livestock has deteriorated due to the lack of breeding services offered by the colleges. They were booming with activities, and the institutions were very beautiful and attractive,” said Mr Kimama.

A dilapidated greenhouse with overgrown weeds at the Ol Joro Orok Agricultural Centre in Nyandarua County. Photo credit: WAIKWA MAINA| NMG

Mr Stanely Wainaina reminisces about the days when farmers' training sessions were free, featuring hearty meals and attracting visitors from far and wide.

“The ATCs were very active covering all areas of agriculture and livestock production. They bred sheep for wool and meat. The best quality dairy cows to sell to the farmers who improved their breed, the AI services were available and other crops production, they were very attractive and resourceful centres. The centres covered all crop and animal fields suitable for the Central and Rift-Valley region including seed multiplication,” says Mr Wainaina.

Former extension officers also decry the loss of systems established by the national government, lamenting the impact on Kenya's food security.

The once-booming activities and attractive institutions have succumbed to neglect, leaving agricultural officers frustrated and communities yearning for revival.

“The extension officers were always at par with emerging technologies, and we were fully facilitated to work, unlike today when we sit back in the office for lack of transport. If you see an agricultural officer in the field or invite them to guide you at the farm, just know that they spend their own resources for transport,” lamented an agricultural officer, who requested anonymity.

Nyandarua Agriculture Executive Francis Miring’u says the county government is working to revive and transform the centres into economically viable and self-sustaining entities.

An abandoned tractor at the Njabini Agricultural Training College in Kinangop, Nyandarua County. Photo credit: WAIKWA MAINA| NMG

“The ATCs are being run as commercial ventures, though with the farmer's training still integrated. Nyandarua County developed the Nyandarua County revolving fund regulations. The institutions are currently run under these. When the funds are released, which is in the current budget, the institutions will be able to generate good revenue for the county,” said Mr Miring’u.

For now, the hope for locals, farmers and traders is that these once-majestic institutions can rise from the ashes, regaining their status as beacons of agricultural excellence and restoring life to the now desolate Ol Joro Orok and Njabini towns.



