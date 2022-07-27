Nyandarua boosts farmers through equipment and water pans

In Nduthia village in Gitathabai Ward, Nyandarua County, Mr Richard Ngure and Ms Rebecca Kagui are busy in a greenhouse harvesting yellow capsicum while Mr Peter Maina follows them with a hose pipe watering the plants.

Outside the greenhouse, three more farmers are sorting the produce under the supervision of Mr Waweru Ngundo, the group’s chairman. Shortly, buyers will collect the produce.

The farmers are members of Friends for Conservation and Restoration Ecosystem, an umbrella body of six small-scale young farmers’ self-help groups, whose activities have grown to benefit more than 500 none members. It is clear from talking to the members that small-scale farmer self-help groups are becoming economic drivers.

Each of the six groups has specialised in specific farming activities, including dairy, horticulture and potato seed multiplication. The umbrella body helps to find markets and soliciting for technical training and funding. The group received the greenhouse under the Nyandarua County Government Youth Empowerment Programme.

Face similar challenges

“By bringing other small-scale farmer self-help groups under our organisation, we were informed by the fact that we all face similar challenges,” said Mr Ngundo.

Ms Rebecca Kagui, a member of Friends for Conservation and Restoration Ecosystem, at her self-help group's greenhouse donated by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

The county government also built a water pan for the group and supplied them with a drip irrigation system and water tanks.

“The first crop we planted was the capsicum which did very well ... This motivated more farmers to train with us. To me, the greenhouse and the water pan were the best strategies to address food insecurity,” said Ms Kagui.

The project is part of the Nyandarua County government’s efforts to grow small-scale businesses and increase food security.