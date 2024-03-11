Empower smallholder farmers for food security

Despite having nearly 60 per cent of the world’s most fertile lands, Africa has for many years been unable to feed itself. Our governments spend billions annually importing food items. For example, Russia and Ukraine provide over 40 per cent of our wheat supply in Kenya yet we have roughly 600 million hectares of arable land.

To feed itself, Africa must empower smallholder farmers to harness the power of technology and adopt climate-smart agriculture. The continent is home to 33 million such farmers, who contribute up to 70 per cent of our food supply. Though farming on less than a hectare of land, they are the backbone of our food production systems .

Unfortunately, just like many other entities, they are disproportionately affected by climate change with severe droughts, floods and supply chain disruptions. They are often overlooked when governments and gigantic corporations talk big about combating food insecurity through large-scale farming. The focus on large-scale farming of export crops like coffee, tea, cocoa and now avocado has overshadowed the potential of smallholder farmers.

The only time these farmers are mentioned is when the government gives out subsidised fertiliser. While this is commendable, it is not enough.

One of their biggest challenges is over-reliance on rain-fed agriculture. With rainfall projected to decrease in many parts of the continent and frequent droughts, farmers living in dry regions are struggling to find enough water for their crops. The World Bank notes that, by 2100, the availability of water in Africa could decline by more than 10 per cent.

As the saying goes, insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. If we expect our farmers to till their land every day using the same old traditional tools and sit and wait for the rains, like their ancestors, we are doomed.

Discussions at the recent COP28, in Dubai, highlighted the importance of transforming food systems for climate-affected communities with a focus on smallholder farmers. Notably, ChildFund and a Swedish green tech innovator, Spowdi, signed a deal to introduce smart farming technologies to tens of thousands of small-hold farmers in Africa.

Pilot project

The initiative includes providing equipment and training on smart irrigation technology, specifically Spowdi’s solar-powered mobile water distribution systems. That can enhance food production with minimal water resources. The pilot project in Kenya will be expanded to other African countries—including Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea, Senegal, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

Harnessing the potential of such innovative solutions will contribute to increased productivity, sustainability and resilience and enable us to meet our domestic food demands. By providing farmers with the tools and knowledge needed to adapt to a changing climate, we can create a more sustainable, resilient and food-secure future for Africa.

Investment in climate-smart agriculture is not just an investment in agriculture; it is an investment in the well-being and prosperity of communities. As we strive for a more sustainable future, empowering smallholder farmers becomes not only a necessity but pathway to Africa’s full agricultural potential.



