Maraga orders closure of Nanyuki courts after staff contract Covid-19

David Maraga
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Chief Justice David Maraga has ordered the closure of Nanyuki Law Courts following an upsurge of Covid-19 cases among staff.

On Wednesday, the total number of positive cases in Laikipia County rose to 529.

Through Principal Magistrate Hatari Waweru, CJ Maraga directed that the courthouse be closed temporarily for 14 days.

"The Chief Justice, through Principal Judge of the High Court, has today authorised the temporary closure of the entire Nanyuki Law Courts for 14 days following several positive cases of Covid-19 at the station," Mr Maraga said Thursday in a notice.

Following the closure, the Judiciary has directed that all pleas and other matters be handled by the Nyeri Law Courts.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Tiriki locals defy virus rules as 3,000 teens set to get ‘cut’

  2. PRIME Couple’s property to be sold in extortion case gone awry

  3. Body of missing Kitengela man found buried in pit

  4. Performance appraisal costs county executive her job

  5. Colonial era firearms unearthed in Samburu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.