Maraga orders closure of Nanyuki courts after staff contract Covid-19

Chief Justice David Maraga has ordered the closure of Nanyuki Law Courts following an upsurge of Covid-19 cases among staff.

On Wednesday, the total number of positive cases in Laikipia County rose to 529.

Through Principal Magistrate Hatari Waweru, CJ Maraga directed that the courthouse be closed temporarily for 14 days.

"The Chief Justice, through Principal Judge of the High Court, has today authorised the temporary closure of the entire Nanyuki Law Courts for 14 days following several positive cases of Covid-19 at the station," Mr Maraga said Thursday in a notice.

Following the closure, the Judiciary has directed that all pleas and other matters be handled by the Nyeri Law Courts.