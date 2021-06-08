Case of patient's death during medic's party to go before Senate

  • The family has accused the hospital of negligence, claiming she was not accorded any help by medics as she bled to death.

The death of a woman, Halima Hassan, 58, which occurred at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital as medical staff held a birthday party for their colleague will be brought before Senate for investigation.

