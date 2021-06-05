Two sent home for neglect after patient dies at Nanyuki hospital

The Laikipia County government on Friday yielded to public pressure and interdicted two medics at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital following the death of a patient out of neglect.

Ms Halima Hassan, 58, died on Monday as medical staff held a birthday party for a colleague.

She was rushed to the hospital by her husband and children, only for the medics to lock themselves in the laboratory for a birthday celebration.

In a statement, Health executive Rose Maitai said her department has also written to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate any criminal liability.

Medics who neglected patient to attend birthday party interdicted

The two, senior medical laboratory officer Phydelis Wachie and laboratory technologist Clement Kimani, were found culpable for negligence following interviews with staff, Ms Hassan’s family members and other patients present on the fateful day.

“In our opinion, there was a significant level of laxity and rudeness from our laboratory staff. This is not acceptable and cannot be condoned,” Ms Maitai said.

“As such, an overhaul and reorganisation of the laboratory department has been done. Two health workers in this department were found culpable and have been interdicted as we await further forensic investigations.”

The executive thanked the public and members of staff who informed the hospital management of the incident and encouraged such partnerships.

Laikipia County Health Executive Rose Maitai assesses operations in the outpatient department of Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital on June 4, 2021.

Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

Ms Maitai noted that out of such reporting, the hospital has interdicted other staff members in the recent past.

Mr Peter Fredrick, a community oral health officer, was interdicted for absenteeism while Michael Makau, a radiographer at the hospital, was interdicted on May 18 for soliciting money from patients.

Mr Mwangi Muturi, an ortho trauma technician, was also published for soliciting money from patients and conducting unauthorised clinical diagnoses.