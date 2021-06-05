Two sent home for neglect after patient dies at Nanyuki hospital

Laikipia County Health executive Rose Maitai

Laikipia County Health executive Rose Maitai addresses the media at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital on June 4, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Health executive Rose Maitai said her department has also written to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate any criminal liability.

The Laikipia County government on Friday yielded to public pressure and interdicted two medics at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital following the death of a patient out of neglect.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Revealed: Missing Strathmore student's ordeal

  2. Two sent home after patient dies at Nanyuki hospital

  3. Uhuru never addressed our concerns, some say

  4. Police probe death of Dutchman, guard in Mombasa gang attack

  5. Police officer loses Sh300,000 bail cash to househelp

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.