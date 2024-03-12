It’s 'see you later’ for gentle elephant that locals fondly named Davy

In the dense Koibatek forest that straddles Nakuru and Baringo counties, an extraordinary bond unfolded between locals and an unexpected resident – Davy the elephant.

For seven remarkable years, the gentle giant transcended the boundaries of typical human-wildlife conflicts, living harmoniously with the community.

But that story, one of unexpected friendship and mutual respect, has taken a poignant turn as Davy recently bid farewell to Sachangwan where he mostly resided, embarking on a more than 170km journey to the Aberdare National Park.

In 2016, Davy wandered into the Koibatek forest in Sachangwan from Laikipia County, covering over 200 kilometers.

Accompanied by three other elephants believed to have escaped a local conservancy, Davy stayed in the forest after the others left.

The locals who were initially fearful of the elephant soon found Davy to be a peaceful companion coexisting harmoniously for seven years.

Residents in interviews shared how Davy, a nighttime wanderer, fed on vegetables like pumpkins and spinach, returning to the heart of the forest at dawn.

Despite some initial disruptions, they say Davy matured, displaying a calm demeanor.

Mr Philip Yegon, a resident of Sachangwa, described Davy as a humble giant who has left lasting memories in the hearts of those touched by his gentle presence.

He recalled the elephant releasing tethered animals including cows, goats, and donkeys by snapping the ropes.

“For the last seven years, Davy never harmed anyone. He could invade our farms but when he drove him away, he would just leave. He never turned against anyone. The cows that he killed within those seven years, lost their lives in the process as Davy was untying them,” Mr Yegon says.

Over the years, locals praised Davy as their unofficial guardian, unintentionally reducing the theft risk of farm produce as he roamed mainly at night.

Another resident, Ms Evaline Chepkwony says his presence altered community behaviour, prompting early returns home by their husbands to avoid potential encounters.

“We grew accustomed to him, affectionately naming him Davy,” explains Ms Chepkwony.

Recently, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) captured Davy and relocated him to Aberdare National Park.

The unexpected move shocked residents, some suggesting tracking Davy's movements rather than relocating him saying the animal was not a bother.

Signpost of Aberdare National Park. Photo credit: JOSEPH KANYI | NATION

The locals abandoned their morning chores to witness the evacuation which extended into the afternoon.

"Despite invading our farms in search of his favourite delicacy, whenever he would come around the residents would chase him away by calling out his name and telling him to leave, to which he complied. He never destroyed our maize on the farm.

“We told the KWS to plant pumpkins around his new home or else he will find his way back here. We shall miss him. We hope we will get an opportunity to go see him at the Aberdare forest,” said another resident.

The capture operation, led by KWS officers involved helicopters, lorries, and personnel.

KWS veterinary officer Dr Dominic Minjele described the complexity of the operation due to Davy's size and the hilly terrain.

In an interview, Dr Minjele mentioned that they have tracked Davy's movements since October, installing a caller to monitor him.

Despite the sentimental attachment, KWS emphasised the potential dangers elephants pose to communities.

“He has been living with the community but as KWS we do not advocate for that since they cause destruction in farms and also endanger people's lives. He loved this place since it was a forest and could hide,” explained Dr Mijele.

“He knew where to get food and water easily. Also, farmers will be able to harvest their crops this year, there will be no destruction. The Aberdare park was picked as his new home because of the elephant population present that will keep him company," he went on.

Davy, estimated to be 30 years old, now resides in Aberdare National Park, ensuring the safety of both locals and the elephant population.

While the relocation saddened Sachangwan residents, they hope to visit Davy in his new home.