Top student's dream of studying medicine threatened by financial struggles

When the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results were released, Suheil Mumba was elated. He was among the best-performing students at Kwale High School in Matuga after scoring an A minus.

“I was looking forward to scoring an "A". But when I realised that I could still apply for my dream course in Medicine and Surgery with my grade, I was still grateful and grabbed the chance,” he said.

Among the courses he applied for was the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at Egerton University, and in June this year, he got lucky after receiving an admission letter to the institution.

Suheil is required to begin his university studies on August 19, 2024. But a fee requirement of Sh490,940 for the first year has dampened the 19-year-old’s excitement to practice his dream course.

Suheil, who has always dreamt of being a doctor, revealed that he battled suicidal thoughts after realising he may not achieve his childhood dream.

“I have applied for the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), but the response was that I should wait for 105 days before the results are out. I am required to join school next month, and I'm unable to raise the required fees. I am devastated and cannot sit to watch the agony of my parents,” said Suheil.

Both his parents are casual labourers, with his father, Rashid Mumba, working as a gardener in their neighbourhood in Kombani village, Kwale County.

After scoring 389 marks and emerging as the best student in his primary school, he was admitted to Kwale High School, with the Kwale County Government partially paying for his fees through the Elimu Ni Sasa scholarship. He also sought alternatives from sponsors for the four years.

“My parents are unable to pay the fees and I can see there is no other way they will get the money. They cannot take loans. I am not sure whether I will go to school. We struggle to even afford food for our family every day,” he said.

To cater to his needs, Suheil says he has been looking out for construction sites where he gets paid daily wages on lucky days.

When Nation visited his home in Kombani, Suheil quietly sat in their mud house, while his mother laid down on a mat in the open sitting room.

According to his father, efforts to raise funds from friends and relatives have been futile. An attempt to request help from the County Government of Kwale was also rejected, after the family was told that the education support would be determined by the HELB loan he would receive.

Mr Mumba said Suheil is the firstborn of six children, and two others are also in high school.

“Whenever I get any little money, I am always puzzled about whether to buy food, pay his brothers’ school fees, or save for his school fees. I end up getting the meal for our family,” said Mr Mumba.

Suheil has always told him about his dream of becoming a neurosurgeon, inspired by the famous author, Ben Carson.

His mother, Tatu Mohammed, said that her mental and physical health had deteriorated following the unfortunate event and pressure to ensure that her son joined the university.

“I am not sure if his success is a blessing anymore. We have tried our best to raise little funds, but the needs of his other siblings who are also in school overtake him. I do not know whether he will achieve his dream,” said Ms Mohammed.

Suheil is seeking help from well-wishers to assist him travel to Egerton University Main Campus in Njoro, and also cater to the education needs for the six-year course.