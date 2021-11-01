Kwale teachers: Donate underwear for schoolboys as girls get sanitary towels

Pupils at Kombani Primary School in Matuga, Kwale County sit after receiving sanitary towels from Kwale Youth Communication Group, a community based organization. Teachers in the school have pleaded to charitable organizations to donate underwear for boys as many are too poor to afford.

Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Primary school teachers in Kwale County have appealed to well-wishers and charitable organisations to support schoolboys with underwear, claiming the latter had been “neglected”.

