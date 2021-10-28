Japan comes to aid of Kinango pupils caught in human-wildlife conflict

Japan Ambassador to Kenya H.E Horie Ryoichi, his wife Mrs Horie Yuko and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya are taken through the newly constructed dormitories at Ng'onzini Primary School on October 27, 2021. The dormitories each have a capacity of 75 pupils, with solar, water and sanitary equipment installed.

Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Dr Mwatasa Hussein, a research pharmacist, recalls sleeping under desks in a classroom at Ng’onzini Primary School in Kinango, Kwale County, 15 years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.