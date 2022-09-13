Kizingo dam to end Kinango's water scarcity

Perennial water shortage in parts of Kwale County will soon end after the completion of the Kizingo dam.

The dam with a capacity of 5.1 million litres is one of the flagship projects by the administration of former county boss Salim Mvurya that Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani is now implementing after getting into office.

According to Ms Achani, residents will soon be supplied with the commodity after piping is done.

The dam will enable residents to practice agriculture and help in domestic use and turn around the economy of the region through irrigation.

Governor Achani said many locals have been contending with limited access to clean and safe drinking water.

With the area’s population rising, the projected demand for water is also increasing.

Water shortages have led to the proliferation of vendors, who make a killing from residents by charging exorbitant prices.

Dams are the major sources of water in Kinango Constituency.

Other mega water projects ongoing in the county include the Sh20 billion Mwache Dam and Sh1.2 billion Makamini Dam launched last year.







