Ruto eyes Itare dam revival in October as he takes over

Construction of the stalled Sh38 billion Itare Dam in Kuresoi North resumes next month once consultations with stakeholders are complete and a new contractor identified.

President-elect William Ruto had vowed to revive the project within his first 100 days in office. He claimed the project was sabotaged by intrigues surrounding President Kenyatta’s succession.

Speaking in Nakuru City last weekend, the President-elect said: “My number one priority, once I’m sworn-in will be to restart construction of the dam and ensure its timely completion.” The swearing-in is scheduled for Tuesday.

Dr Ruto also pledged to complete the projects he started with President Kenyatta under the Big Four Agenda “even though he is retiring.”

Ruto allies blame the Kenyatta administration of derailing Itare, Arror and Kimwarer dams.

On Monday, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika told the Nation that she will work closely with Dr Ruto ensure the dams materialise.

Negotiations

“I shall engage with the national government to ensure we get a contractor to complete Itare dam. I’ll also enter into negotiations with Baringo County for supply of water from Chemususu dam to Rongai and Subukia sub-counties,”Ms Kihika said.

The dam will help end perennial water shortages in the region and support irrigation, she added.

Nakuru City’s population has been rising steadily, hence needs more water. Itare dam will “also supply water to Molo, Njoro town, Elburgon, Rongai and parts of Kuresoi,” Ms Kihika said, adding, “its completion is very crucial to the region”, whose capital currently relies on boreholes to supply its residents with water.

“We’ll ensure the remaining works are sub-contracted to another firm to ensure construction resumes,” Ms Kihika said.

Graft allegations

The Itare dam, whose construction was underway in Ndoinet in Kuresoi, stalled in 2019, after it was rocked with graft allegations.

The project that targeted over a million people in three counties was further compromised after Italian contractor Muratori and Cementisti of Ravenna filed for bankruptcy in a court in Italy.

Launched in June 2016, Itare dam was billed as the largest such project undertaken in the South Rift region after the Sh5.5 billion Chemususu dam in Baringo County.

Relying on boreholes

It was set to be completed last year. At least 30 per cent of the construction had been done by the time the dam stalled.

Critical sections of the multibillion-shilling project, such as a reservoir, pipeline and tunnel, are complete. Nakuru County has been relying on boreholes to supply its residents with water.