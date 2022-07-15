Four die on the spot in Kwale road crash

Three Belgian tourists and their tour van driver died on the spot after a container aboard a trailer crashed into their vehicle at Mwanataibu area in Kwale County.

Area police boss Fred Ombaka said preliminary investigations showed the 1pm accident happened as the trailer driver was avoiding hitting a cow crossing the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

“The trailer driver was heading to Nairobi when he probably lost control. The vehicle then overturned with its container and it fell on the tour van, crashing it. As a result of the impact, the driver and passengers died on the spot,” he told the Nation.

Also Read: Traffic police in Kwale intensify crackdown over increased accidents

The cow also died in the crash.

Mr Ombaka said the victims are from one family. The bodies were taken to Moi Referral Hospital Voi Mortuary in Taita Taveta County.

Last Friday, 21 people perished when a matatu lost control and hit a trailer, killing 15 people on the spot on the same highway.

Nine out of the 21 people who died were coming from the same village.