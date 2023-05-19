Diani businessman wounded in gangland-style shooting

A prominent businessman in Kwale County is fighting for his life after he was shot and wounded by unknown men in Kombani, Kwale County.

Duncan Oluoch was shot on Thursday evening in his restaurant at Kombani Junction in a suspected case of business rivalry.

According to witnesses, an unidentified man alighted from a white Land Cruiser, entered Mr Oluoch's restaurant and shot him before getting back to the vehicle and sped off.

According to a police report, officers who were manning a roadblock at Kombani heard some gunshots coming from the nearby place.

The man was shot three times in the chin, lower left chest and stomach.

"The assailant drove away to an unknown direction on board the same vehicle," it said.

Police said no spent cartridges were found at the scene to help identify the type of gun used.

Mr Oluoch was later rushed to Diani Beach Hospital where he was resuscitated and later transferred to Msambweni Referral Hospital where he is recuperating.

The incident came hours after the body of a 24-year-old boda boda rider was found in a thicket on the Likoni-Lungalunga highway in a suspected case of murder.

The man's father, Salim Dunga, said a post-mortem examination revealed that his son had died from a serious injury caused by a sharp object in his neck.

This is the third death in Kwale under unclear circumstances. Earlier this week, the body of a prominent welder in Diani was found in a thicket near the beach after he had been missing for almost a week.