Diani absentee landlords blamed for insecurity, hindering development

Absentee landlords in Diani, Kwale County, have been warned that they could lose their plots if they do not develop them.

The landowners, a majority of whom do not live in the county, are accused of leaving their land idle and hindering development in critical areas of the county.

Diani is the main tourist attraction area in Kwale but faces one of the biggest challenges in land ownership.

Old houses, closed hotels that collapsed years ago and forest land dot the beach strip. Some land is also occupied by squatters who have set up makeshift houses.

The land has great potential but is being misused, said Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, adding that it could be developed into profitable tourist facilities and offer job opportunities for unemployed youth.

“The new government will make that a matter of priority, including increasing the land rates for such plots to compensate for the revenue that the county would have made if the land was put into use,” Ms Achani said.

The county has started reclaiming grabbed land and beach plots for development to grow Kwale’s economy, she added.

Some cases are in court, while others are being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“It is possible for this land to be developed. We want to put it into use in the right way so that every resident within or outside Kwale can benefit from it,” she said.

Most idle plots are used as drug dens by criminals, while others are occupied by idle youth consuming miraa.

Tourism stakeholders say the number of criminals who camp in the area could be reduced and safety improved if idle land is put into good use.

“This land is by the beach but it is being misused yet we can set up good facilities and put them into use. This is a big threat to tourists who are always walking around in such areas,” said Kenya Coast Tourism Association chairperson Victor Shitakha.

He said putting the land to good use will improve the experience of tourists.

Diani has faced land and squatter problems, sometimes leading to demolition of houses. The most affected area is the Diani Settlement Scheme.

The county also has to deal with perennial land ownership rows in areas such as Msambweni, Kinango and Lungalunga.