Night lighting plan to spice up Diani's hospitality

The resort town of Diani in Kwale County is a beach strip on the Kenyan Coast known for a buzzing 24-hour economy.

Its white sandy beaches, strategic location and unique blend of flora and fauna have seen the South Coast town voted the best destination beach in Africa for years in a row.

But all this changes at night.

Diani Beach Road past 7pm is a dark quiet street, save for lights from moving tuktuks and other vehicles.

The road is a long stretch connecting boutique hotels, beach resorts, business centres, nightclubs, restaurants and cottages, but it does not have street lights.

Business owners say this has limited working hours, as many must close shop early for their safety. Residents have also raised concerns over their security.

To them, a beautifully illuminated town will upgrade its tourism reputation.

Felix Mbuvi, the proprietor of Spice and Palmer Lounge, a key hangout, said street lights need to be installed.

He argued that business will only thrive where there is enough light, adding it is possible to develop nocturnal tourism with a unique lighting concept.

"This has posed a huge security challenge to our clients and their property,” Mr Mbuvi said.

“You will find that a customer leaves his laptop bag or essentials in his vehicle only to find that the car has been vandalised. They will then leave our premises only to go to the garage to repair the damages the following day."

Besides vehicles being broken into, he said, other key items such as side mirrors and wheel caps are also stolen. This happens to many customers of bars, nightclubs and discotheques that operate late into the night that have only parking outside.

“These street lights are very important. The Diani area is mostly forested and the roads are dark. Other than scaring thieves off, they also protect residents from wild animals and crawling animals like snakes,” he said.

Some solar-powered street lights were set up between Kaskazi Beach Resort and Neptune Beach Resort towards Galu when stakeholders raised concerns in 2015, but they were vandalised, leaving the streets dark at night.

Lawrence Mwangi, a resident of Diani, said Diani Beach Road is a top revenue earner for the county government but it falls into darkness at night, scaring off tourists who want to go on evening walks, while small businesses must close early.

The new county administration may help salvage the dire situation, said Mohamed Hersi, the Diani Hospitality Owners Association chairperson.

“They have promised to revive the street lighting project on Beach Road so that our visitors to Diani can walk at night without any security concerns,” he said.

“Diani has grown from 10 restaurants to more than 50 authentic restaurants owned by the community so tourism income must reach everyone.”

He spoke after tourism stakeholders met Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani in her offices last week to discuss the matter. Ms Achani promised to address the security concerns.

“Diani has been voted multiple times as the best beach destination in the world, and the county government shall do what it takes to ensure the best beach experience is met,” she said.

As the county plans to reinstall street lights, cases of insecurity affecting locals and tourists are being reported.

Msambweni police boss Francis Gachoki said that thefts and other crime are reported weekly along Diani Beach Road.

"A foreigner was attacked last Saturday. There was also a woman whose bag was snatched while she was on a bodaboda at 7pm, but luckily the thief was pursued and caught," Mr Gachoki told the Nation.

He added that owners of cottages in remote or forested areas of the town are the most affected, with insecurity limiting their guests from walking outside at night to experience the nightlife.