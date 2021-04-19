Boost for Kwale residents as Kombani market readies for opening

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (Centre) accompanied by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa (third right) during an inspection tour at Kombani Market, Matuga Sub county in a past event. 

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group.

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

More than 6,000 farmers in Kwale County have received a major boost after Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya announced that a multi-million fresh produce market will be opened before June this year.

