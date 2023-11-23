KNCHR raises red flag over poor state of human rights in Kenya

A State agency has painted a grim picture of human rights in the country, stating that efforts made by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration to address gross violations have fallen woefully short.

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Roselyn Odede further raised concern over the rising cost of living, which, she said, hindered citizens from enjoying various economic and social rights.

Ms Odede said President William Ruto’s promise to lower the cost of living within his first 100 days in office remains unfulfilled, even as she questioned the effectiveness of the government-government oil import deal in alleviating the suffering of citizens.

“Whereas, there is a decline in the prices of some household commodities such as maize flour, the commission is concerned at the rapidly escalating cost of fuel and electricity.” Ms Odede said.

The KNCHR said 22 extra-judicial killings and nine enforced disappearances allegedly committed by the security agencies were reported between January last year and June this year.

The bodies of 39 murder victims were retrieved from River Yala and Aberdare Forest. Additionally, 47 killings were recorded during the countrywide demonstrations held between March and July 2023 and during the electioneering period in 2022.

“The commission is concerned about rising cases of extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances, which continue to infringe and threaten the right to life. Investigations have pointed to the involvement of security agencies and non-state actors such as bandits. The commission reiterates that the right to life is sacrosanct and one that needs to be respected by all persons,” Ms Odede said.

On the economy, KNCHR said the poor have been highly impacted by the rising cost of living. Ms Odede, in her report, observed that there is need for the government to increase the registration of vulnerable citizens including people living with disabilities.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that out of the three million people who are unemployed, a majority of them are youths.

Ms Odede said the rising levels of unemployment is a source of concern that should be resolved by the government through expansion of opportunities.

Also Read:Extrajudicial killings still cause for worry as lobbies push for justice

The KNCHR also questioned the mandatory three per cent housing levy, which, it said, was effected in “ a very controversial manner”. The commission also urged the government to put a stop to forced evictions across various parts of the country, citing recent cases in Athi River in Machakos County and Sasimwani and Nkarety in Narok County.

On education, KNCHR said the roll out of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) is still mired in confusion with 160,00 learners out of school.

Ms Odede called on the Ministry of Education to follow up and ensure that transition gaps do not recur and that the teacher deficit is bridged.

On the new university funding model, KNCHR said the government is yet to clear the air regarding the criteria it will use to award scholarship and student loans. IT said the Mean Testing Instrument (MTI) framework that was launched in September is shrouded in mystery.

“What does the MTI entail? How is it being conducted and who or which State agency will be responsible? There is a notable delay in the disbursement of funds to universities and Tvets that has disrupted learning,” she added.

The KNCHR further expressed misgivings over the recent move by the government to introduce the Social Health Insurance Fund that proposes to change the premium contributions from monthly to annually, adding the financial train on Kenyans.

The commission has also faulted counties and the national government for their inadequate responses to the El Nino devastation despite promising an allocation of Sh10 billion and Sh15 billion respectively.