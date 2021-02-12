Four Kitui landlords arrested over water theft

Photo credit: Kitavi Mutua | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The landlords were found to have used crude means to vandalise the Masinga – Kitui water pipeline.
  • Some unscrupulous landlords had diverted the pipeline water into their own shallow wells, where they illegally distribute and charge other consumers.

Four owners of residential apartments were yesterday arrested in a sting operation against illegal connections in Kitui town.

