Lake Naivasha waterfront project shelved due to rising water levels

A section of Lake Naivasha, where the government plans to construct a Sh520 million waterfront. The rising Waters of the lake have derailed the project that was set to begin in June. Treasury last year allocated Sh 300million for the project.

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Plans to develop a Sh520 million waterfront on Lake Naivasha have been suspended due to rising water levels.

