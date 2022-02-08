Kivou River sand

Sand harvesting  in Kivou River.

| Millicent Mwololo | Nation Media Group

Kitui

Prime

Inside the sand gangs of Kivou River

By  Millicent Mwololo

Atop a bridge, a dry, sandy stretch welcomes you to Mwingi town. This is what remains of the Kivou River, where water has been replaced by heaps of sand and rowdy, idle young men who sit by the river banks chewing miraa (khat) and smoking bhang day and night.

