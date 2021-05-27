Sand harvesting in Machakos.
Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

Machakos

Prime

Vicious sand harvesters run amok in Machakos

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Sand miners have sparked an outcry in Machakos County after they invaded farms and open fields, exposing school infrastructure and damaging roads, and putting the lives of residents in danger.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Woman, son and house help killed, set ablaze in Nakuru

  2. EACC arrests Bungoma County officials over Sh3m imprest

  3. Was naming city road after Francis Atwoli done irregularly?

  4. Large scale gold mining to start in Kakamega in 2022

  5. PRIME Kenya Ferry Services to be sued in case of a stampede

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.