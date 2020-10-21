Woman who gave up land to put up police post honoured

An elderly woman who donated her land for the construction of a Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) camp on the Muhoroni-Tinderet border is among the 211 personalities honoured for her philanthropic actions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appreciated Ms Diana Hilda Opondo for championing peaceful co-existence among neighbouring communities in Kisumu and Nandi counties during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii County Tuesday.

The area has experienced an increase in hostility and violence, which has been made worse by cases of cattle rustling. Completion of the project will see the deployment of Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers to combat livestock theft at the volatile border.

“We must reflect on the sacrifices made by the heroes and heroines and build on what they have achieved,” noted the President.

The Head of State also honoured Mr Raghbir Singh Chatthe for his philanthropic gesture after the outbreak of Covid-19.

His company was lauded for mobilising resources to help fight the pandemic through provision of face masks, hand sanitisers, clean water, as well as fumigating streets, vehicles, boda bodas and residences in Kisumu City.

Retired teacher Jared Okore Okoth, who taught in technical training institutions, was also feted for inspiring many young people to develop and take up careers in the informal sector

Mr Fredrick Ojowa Odongo from Homa Bay County was honoured for his volunteer work with persons living with disabilities and empowering them towards self-employment and self-reliance.

From Migori County, career civil servant Richard Ong’ele was honoured for offering public service with integrity and accountability for the over 20 years that he worked in the government.

Mr Ong’ele was feted for spearheading numerous development projects in the community especially in education and health sectors. From the same county, George Miseda Odera was hailed for his significant contribution to the growth and development of Multipurpose Savings and Credit SACCO, that currently has a membership of over 300.

Former national cricket team wicket keeper Kennedy Obuya, who raised the country’s profile in the sports since he made his debut in the game in 1993, was also in the roll of honour.

Locally, Mr Obuya, together with his siblings in 2005 formed the Obuya Cricket Academy, which they said was a gesture to give back to the society.

The academy has since grown in leaps and bounds to become the first indigenous side to join the Kenyan cricket premier league.

Kayole Boxing club coach and East and Central Africa Games 1984 gold medalist Kenneth Ochieng also made it to the list.

