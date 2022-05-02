Widow opens up about her husband's death at Kibos Sugar factory

The widow of a man who died at the Kibos Sugar factory water treatment plant has opened up on how her husband raised concerns about workplace safety since he joined the miller last year. Ms Sharon Chepkurui Conyando, 25, told Nation.Africa that had her 29-year-old husband Ezra Ron Conyando changed jobs, he would be alive today.

According to the police, Mr Conyando slipped, fell and drowned at the private miller’s water treatment plant while repairing a damaged pipe on April 27. He died while receiving treatment at Consolata Hospital in Mamboleo.

“He told me he feared for his life working at the factory because the place was dangerous. He was praying to God that he gets another job elsewhere because he was exposing himself to danger every day,” said Ms Chepkurui amid sobs at their home near Kianja School in Kajulu, Kisumu East.

Mr Ezra Ron Conyando. He drowned at Kibos Sugar's water treatment plant while repairing a damaged pipe. Photo credit: Courtesy | Conyando family

She asked the miller’s managers to take care of workers by improving safety to avert similar accidents.

Mr Conyando graduated on November 29, 2019 with bachelor’s degree in science, zoology and botany. He was in charge of reverse osmosis and plant operations in the water treatment section, having joined in 2021. His wife recalled how the two married in a colourful wedding on December 11, 2021.

"This is the most painful thing I am going through because we were a young couple," said Ms Chepkurui.

The family also complained about how the firm dealt with them after the accident, with Mr Conyando’s father Gordon Ajuma Onyando, 65, saying they were denied an audience with the top management. In an interview at his home, he said he just wanted to know how his son died and whether they would be compensated.

“We were talking only to the people on the periphery and not the management and when we asked about many other things including compensation, all they told us was that we should concentrate on the immediate, which is the burial, and not compensation," he said.

Ezra Ron Conyando's father, Mr Gordon Ajuma Onyando, at the family home in Kisumu County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

He said he was contemplating suing the miller for negligence to get justice for his son.

"I have engaged my lawyers over this matter. The firm should just be human enough to its employees, respond promptly to accidents and give procedures on compensation. As it stands, there is no formula," he said.

Mr Coyando was the eldest in the family of 10 and was helping fend for them after his father retired as a teacher five years ago.

the family of Ezra Ron Conyando. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Kisumu County Police Commander Alphonse Kimathi said the DCI had taken up the case and the cause of Mr Coyando’s death would be revealed when investigations are completed. Mr Coyando’s mother Truphosa Ayieko Conyando claimed that it took more than 40 minutes for her son to be taken to hospital.

“There should be a quick response when one’s life is in danger. My son was still alive when he was rescued but again the mode of transport used was not an ambulance, which further led to his death since he was uncomfortable,” she said.

She accused the management of negligence.

The company also confirmed the unfortunate incident, denying earlier reports that the man had fallen into a boiler or that he had been crushed by machines as alleged by some people. Company spokesman Joyce Opondo said the incident happened at their water treatment plant.

“What I [gathered] is that he slipped into a water pool at the water treatment plant. He was removed, given first aid and rushed to hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter is with the police,” she said.

She rejected claims of negligence and rumours that the man died in a boiler.

“The boiler is covered like a thermos so as to keep it extremely clean for it to operate efficiently. No one would even accidentally fall into it and boil to death. It is only opened during maintenance after it has cooled,” Ms Opondo said.

The body of Mr Conyando is being preserved at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The incident comes barely a month after a man died in a boiler at a steel factory in Thika.