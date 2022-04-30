Kin cry foul as plumber dies after falling into Kibos pool

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kisumu is investigating the mysterious death of a 29-year-old worker at the Kibos Sugar premises on Tuesday evening.

According to police, Mr Ezra Ron Conyando drowned in one of the pools while repairing a pipe that channels water into the factory. Mr Alphonse Kimathi, the Kisumu County Commander, said Mr Conyando slipped and fell into the pool and drowned.

“When he slipped and fell into the water, his colleagues rushed to rescue him, but it was too late. He later died while receiving treatment at Consolata Hospital near Guba in Mamboleo.

“The DCI have taken up the case and upon completion of investigations, we will reveal the exact cause of death,” said Mr Kimanthi.

The company denied reports that the man had fallen into a boiler or that he had been crushed by machines as alleged by some quarters.

Ms Joyce Opondo, Kibos corporate affairs manager, said the incident happened at their water treatment plant.

“He was removed, given first aid and rushed to hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter is with the police,” she said.

However, one of the workers, who spoke with Saturday Nation in confidence owing to the sensitivity of the case, said it was a case of negligence.

Our source pointed out that there has been an issue with a certain pipe at the plant that was dangerous to workers, adding that Conyando was not given floaters to prevent him from drowning. The claims were supported by his family, who claim had there been swift response by the company, their son would not have died.

Mr Gordon Ajuma Onyando and Mrs Truphosa Ayieko Conyando, father and mother of the deceased, claimed it took more than 40 minutes for their son to be rushed to hospital.

“There should be a quick response when one’s life is in danger. My son was still alive when he was rescued, but again the mode of transport used was not an ambulance, which worsened the situation since he was uncomfortable,” said Mr Onyando.

The mother accused the management of negligence. “The company has neglected its workers. We enquired and were told that there are life jackets and floaters. Why were they not given to my son? Why wasn’t there an alarm to alert other people? That forced his fellow workers to run on foot to call for help. According to me, there was a lot of negligence on the part of the Kibos management,” said Ms Ayieko.

Mr Conyando’s body is being preserved at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary. It is not the first incident at Kibos Factory. Another case was reported in 2014, when an employee died after a company tractor ran over him. The shift engineer was supervising the offloading of cane at the time of the incident. The matter was reported at Kondele Police Station.

The man was reportedly directing cane shovels when he moved behind one of the shovels that were offloading cane at the milling point. The shovel in the busy unit hit him from behind and ran over him without the driver noticing, killing him instantly.

In April last year, in an incident confirmed by the then County Commander Samuel Anampiu, a worker identified as Maurice Ongonyo died at the private mill after accidentally falling over the factory’s conveyor belt. The deceased was in charge of the bell tractor operator.

The latest incident comes barely a month after another person mysteriously boiled to death in a horrendous tragedy at a steel factory in Thika.